The Toronto Public Library has released its annual list of the most-borrowed books of the year.

Top Canadian-authored fiction titles include Madeleine Thien’s 2016 Giller Prize–winning novel, Do Not Say We Have Nothing, and Shari Lapena’s bestselling domestic thriller, The Couple Next Door. No Canadian books appear the non-fiction category, though tidiness guru Marie Kondo might experience some joy over the fact that two of her titles are included.

A full list is available on the TPL’s website.