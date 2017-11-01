Oh She Glows food blogger Angela Liddon wins big at 2017 Taste Canada Awards

The 20th annual Taste Canada Awards, honouring the best food writing in the country in seven English- and five French-language categories, were presented at an event in Toronto on Oct. 30.

This year’s winners in English include renowned, long-time cookbook author Naomi Duguid and popular Oh She Glows food blogger Angela Liddon, who won for both her special diet blog and her second cookbook:

Culinary Narratives

Gold – Jennifer Cockrall-King, Food Artisans of the Okanagan (TouchWood Editions)

– Jennifer Cockrall-King, Food Artisans of the Okanagan (TouchWood Editions) Silver – Frankie Flowers, Food to Grow: A Simple, No-Fail Guide to Growing Your Own Vegetables, Fruits and Herbs (HarperCollins)

General Cookbooks

Gold – James Walt, Araxi: Roots to Shoots, Farm-Fresh Recipes (Figure 1 Publishing)

– James Walt, Araxi: Roots to Shoots, Farm-Fresh Recipes (Figure 1 Publishing) Silver – Jim Sutherland, Earls The Cookbook: Eat a Little, Eat a Lot. 110 of Your Favourite Recipes (Appetite by Random House)

Regional/Cultural Cookbooks

Gold – Naomi Duguid, Taste of Persia: A Cook’s Travels Through Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Iran, and Kurdistan (Artisan/Thomas Allen & Son)

– Naomi Duguid, Taste of Persia: A Cook’s Travels Through Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Iran, and Kurdistan (Artisan/Thomas Allen & Son) Silver – Pailin Chongchitnant, Hot Thai Kitchen: Demystifying Thai Cuisine with Authentic Recipes to Make at Home (Appetite)

Single-Subject Cookbooks

Gold – Daphna Rabinovitch, The Baker in Me (Whitecap Books)

– Daphna Rabinovitch, The Baker in Me (Whitecap Books) Silver – Anna Olson, Bake with Anna Olson: More than 125 Simple, Scrumptious and Sensational Recipes to Make You a Better Baker (Appetite)

Health and Special Diet Cookbooks

Gold – Angela Liddon, Oh She Glows Every Day: Quick and Simply Satisfying Plant-Based Recipes (Penguin Canada)

– Angela Liddon, Oh She Glows Every Day: Quick and Simply Satisfying Plant-Based Recipes (Penguin Canada) Silver – Nettie Cronish and Cara Rosenbloom, Nourish: Whole Food Recipes (Whitecap)

Food Blogs: General

Gold – Diversivore, www.diversivore.com

– Diversivore, www.diversivore.com Silver – Kitchen Heals Soul, www.kitchenhealssoul.com

Food Blogs: Health and Special Diet