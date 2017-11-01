Oh She Glows food blogger Angela Liddon wins big at 2017 Taste Canada Awards

The 20th annual Taste Canada Awards, honouring the best food writing in the country in seven English- and five French-language categories, were presented at an event in Toronto on Oct. 30.
This year’s winners in English include renowned, long-time cookbook author Naomi Duguid and popular Oh She Glows food blogger Angela Liddon, who won for both her special diet blog and her second cookbook:
Culinary Narratives
- Gold – Jennifer Cockrall-King, Food Artisans of the Okanagan (TouchWood Editions)
- Silver – Frankie Flowers, Food to Grow: A Simple, No-Fail Guide to Growing Your Own Vegetables, Fruits and Herbs (HarperCollins)
General Cookbooks
- Gold – James Walt, Araxi: Roots to Shoots, Farm-Fresh Recipes (Figure 1 Publishing)
- Silver – Jim Sutherland, Earls The Cookbook: Eat a Little, Eat a Lot. 110 of Your Favourite Recipes (Appetite by Random House)
Regional/Cultural Cookbooks
- Gold – Naomi Duguid, Taste of Persia: A Cook’s Travels Through Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Iran, and Kurdistan (Artisan/Thomas Allen & Son)
- Silver – Pailin Chongchitnant, Hot Thai Kitchen: Demystifying Thai Cuisine with Authentic Recipes to Make at Home (Appetite)
Single-Subject Cookbooks
- Gold – Daphna Rabinovitch, The Baker in Me (Whitecap Books)
- Silver – Anna Olson, Bake with Anna Olson: More than 125 Simple, Scrumptious and Sensational Recipes to Make You a Better Baker (Appetite)
Health and Special Diet Cookbooks
- Gold – Angela Liddon, Oh She Glows Every Day: Quick and Simply Satisfying Plant-Based Recipes (Penguin Canada)
- Silver – Nettie Cronish and Cara Rosenbloom, Nourish: Whole Food Recipes (Whitecap)
Food Blogs: General
- Gold – Diversivore, www.diversivore.com
- Silver – Kitchen Heals Soul, www.kitchenhealssoul.com
Food Blogs: Health and Special Diet
- Gold – Oh She Glows, www.ohsheglows.com
- Silver – A Dash of Compassion, www.adashofcompassion.com/