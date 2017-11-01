Quill and Quire

Awards

« Back to
Quillblog

Oh She Glows food blogger Angela Liddon wins big at 2017 Taste Canada Awards

Oh She Glows blogger Angela Liddon (Sandy Nicholson)

The 20th annual Taste Canada Awards, honouring the best food writing in the country in seven English- and five French-language categories, were presented at an event in Toronto on Oct. 30.

This year’s winners in English include renowned, long-time cookbook author Naomi Duguid and popular Oh She Glows food blogger Angela Liddon, who won for both her special diet blog and her second cookbook:

Culinary Narratives

  • Gold – Jennifer Cockrall-King, Food Artisans of the Okanagan (TouchWood Editions)
  • Silver – Frankie Flowers, Food to Grow: A Simple, No-Fail Guide to Growing Your Own Vegetables, Fruits and Herbs (HarperCollins)

General Cookbooks

  • Gold – James Walt, Araxi: Roots to Shoots, Farm-Fresh Recipes (Figure 1 Publishing)
  • Silver – Jim Sutherland, Earls The Cookbook: Eat a Little, Eat a Lot. 110 of Your Favourite Recipes (Appetite by Random House)

Regional/Cultural Cookbooks

  • Gold – Naomi Duguid, Taste of Persia: A Cook’s Travels Through Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Iran, and Kurdistan (Artisan/Thomas Allen & Son)
  • Silver – Pailin Chongchitnant, Hot Thai Kitchen: Demystifying Thai Cuisine with Authentic Recipes to Make at Home (Appetite)

Single-Subject Cookbooks

  • Gold – Daphna Rabinovitch, The Baker in Me (Whitecap Books)
  • Silver – Anna Olson, Bake with Anna Olson: More than 125 Simple, Scrumptious and Sensational Recipes to Make You a Better Baker (Appetite)

Health and Special Diet Cookbooks

  • Gold – Angela Liddon, Oh She Glows Every Day: Quick and Simply Satisfying Plant-Based Recipes (Penguin Canada)
  • Silver – Nettie Cronish and Cara Rosenbloom, Nourish: Whole Food Recipes (Whitecap)

Food Blogs: General

Food Blogs: Health and Special Diet