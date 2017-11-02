Carol Off, Tanya Talaga longlisted for 2018 B.C. National Non-fiction Award

The longlist for the 2018 B.C. National Award for Canadian Non-fiction, one of the country’s top prizes for books of the genre, has been named.

Of the more than 150 titles submitted by 45 publishers, 10 were selected by a jury comprising former Kingston WritersFest board chair Jan Walter, former Tourism Vancouver CEO Rick Antonson, and Iceland Writers’ Retreat founder and First Lady of Iceland Eliza Reid. Among the longlisters, three authors – James Maskalyk, Carol Off, and Tanya Talaga – are also in contention for the Hillary Weston Writers’ Trust Prize.

The longlist:

Stephen R. Bown, Island of the Blue Foxes: Disaster and Triumph on Bering’s Great Voyage to Alaska (Douglas & McIntyre)

Tim Cook, Vimy: The Battle and the Legend (Allen Lane Canada)

Pauline Dakin, Run, Hide, Repeat: A Memoir of a Fugitive Childhood (Viking Canada)

Ken Dryden, Game Change: The Life and Death of Steve Montador and the Future of Hockey (Signal)

Dr. Danielle Martin, Better Now: Six Big Ideas to Improve Health Care for All Canadians (Allen Lane Canada)

James Maskalyk, Life on the Ground Floor: Letters from the Edge of Emergency Medicine (Doubleday Canada)

Carol Off, All We Leave Behind: A Reporter’s Journey into the Lives of Others (Random House Canada)

Doug Saunders, Maximum Canada: Why 35 Million Canadians Are Not Enough (Knopf Canada)

Tanya Talaga, Seven Fallen Feathers: Racism, Death, and Hard Truths in a Northern City (House of Anansi Press)

Chris Turner, The Patch: The People, Pipelines, and Politics of the Oil Sands (Simon & Schuster Canada)

A four-author shortlist will be announced Dec. 1, and the winner of the $40,000 prize, at a ceremony in Vancouver in early 2018.