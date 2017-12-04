Dryden, Off, Saunders, and Talaga make B.C. award for non-fiction shortlist

Four titles have made the shortlist for the $40,000 B.C. National Award for Canadian Non-Fiction.

The finalists are:

Ken Dryden, Game Change: the Life and Death of Steve Montador and the Future of Hockey (Signal/Random House Canada)

Carol Off, All We Leave Behind: A Reporter’s Journey into the Lives of Others (Random House Canada)

Doug Saunders, Maximum Canada: Why 35 Million Canadians Are Not Enough (Knopf Canada)

Tanya Talaga, Seven Fallen Feathers: Racism, Death, and Hard Truths in a Northern City (House of Anansi Press)

An independent jury chose the four finalists from among 156 books submitted by 45 publishers from across Canada. The members of the 2018 jury are Jan Walter, (jury chair), editor, publishing executive, bookseller and former chair of the Kingston WritersFest Board; publisher Rick Antonson; and the First Lady of Iceland, Eliza Reid, co-founder of Iceland Writers’ Retreat.

The winner will be announced in Vancouver on Feb. 1.