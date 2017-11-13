The Winnipeg Review to shut down

The Winnipeg Review, on online publication based in the Manitoba city, will cease publication following its current issue.

In an editorial published Nov. 5, Maurice Mierau, the Review‘s current editor, took full responsibility for the decision to shutter the publication. “Here’s the truth: we have been paying most of our writers only $25 per review for 27 issues now, and the editors didn’t even make lunch money,” Mierau wrote. “The prospect of positive change in the magazine’s financial health was, in my view, small, far-off and dependent on significant heavy lifting. I burned out.”

The Winnipeg Review was founded in 2010 by Gregg Shilliday, publisher of Great Plains Publications, and published reviews of Canadian fiction, as well as interviews, excerpts, poems, and opinions. Mierau took ownership of the publication in 2013. Mierau said he currently is looking for an online home for the Review‘s archives of more than 900 articles.