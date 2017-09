A roundup of 2014’s memorable people, stories, and trends



Orca’s 30th birthday spirit: Orca Book Publishers celebrated its 30th anniversary by giving back to the Victoria community it’s so grateful to have been a part of for three decades. Staff sponsored and served meals at a local homeless shelter; donated books and built bookshelves for at-risk youth apartments; and installed a number of free mini-community libraries around the city.

Birthday roundup: