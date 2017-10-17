Canada Council introduces translation initiative for Frankfurt 2020

The Canada Council for the Arts has announced a new three-year funding initiative to support the translation of Canadian literary and non-literary works into German, in conjunction with the 2020 edition of the Frankfurt Book Fair, for which Canada has been selected as the guest of honour country.

The Department of Canadian Heritage will help fund the program, which will be administered through the council’s Arts Across Canada plan to connect artists with new communities. The project’s website states its aim is to “showcase Canada’s literature, culture, and talent to the world.” The program opens for applications in early 2018.