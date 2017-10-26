Canadian historian Christopher Goscha among $75,000 Cundill Prize finalists

McGill University has revealed the finalists of its newly rebranded Cundill History Prize. In its 10th year, the international $75,000 prize honours the best English-language history writing.

A jury chaired by Margaret MacMillan has selected the following three shortlisted titles, culled from a longlist announced last month:

Daniel Beer, The House of the Dead: Siberian Exile Under the Tsars (Knopf Canada)

Christopher Goscha, Vietnam: A New History (Basic Books)

Walter Scheidel, The Great Leveler: Violence and the History of Inequality from the Stone Age to the Twenty-First Century (Princeton University Press)

The winner and the two runners-up, who will each receive $10,000, will be celebrated at a gala in Montreal on Nov. 16.