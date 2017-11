The Writers’ Trust of Canada has announced increased prize amounts for three of its annual literary awards.

Starting this year, the Matt Cohen Award: In Celebration of a Writing Life and the Vicky Metcalf Award for Literature for Young People will offer authors $25,000, up from $20,000 last year. The Rogers Writers’ Trust Fiction Prize amount was also upped in September, doubling to $50,000 for the recipient and $5,000 for each finalist.

The awards will be presented on Nov. 14 in Toronto.